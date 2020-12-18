scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 18, 2020
Top news

Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands

The downturn forced the company to accelerate a restructuring that was already underway.

By: AP | Atlanta | December 18, 2020 9:08:37 am
Coca cola, Coca-cola, Coca Cola company, Covid-19, Coronavirus pandemic, layoffs, business loss, Indian Express News, Indian ExpressA display of Coca-Cola Co. products are seen inside of a Ralph's, a grocery store chain, in Downtown, Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Photographer: Christopher Lee/Bloomberg)

The Coca-Cola Company has said that it was laying off 2,200 workers, or 17 per cent of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its business units and brands.

The Atlanta-based company said on Thursday that around half of the layoffs will occur in the US, where Coke employs around 10,400 people. Coke employed 86,200 people worldwide at the end of 2019.

Read |Nike and Coca-Cola lobby against Xinjiang forced labor bill

The coronavirus pandemic has hammered Coke’s business, as sales at places like stadiums and movie theaters dried up due to lockdowns. Its revenue fell 9 per cent to USD 8.7 billion in the July-September period.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We’ve been challenging legacy ways of doing business and the pandemic helped us realize we could be bolder in our efforts,” Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said during an earnings call in October.

Coke is reducing its brands by half to 200. It shed multiple slow-selling brands this year, including Tab, Zico coconut water, Diet Coke Fiesty Cherry and Odwalla juices.

The company said it will use the savings to invest in growing brands like Minute Maid and Simply juices and fund the launch of new products like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Coca-Cola Energy and Aha sparkling water.

Coke is also reducing its business segments from 17 to nine.

It said the severance programmes will cost between USD 350 million to USD 550 million.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The company began offering voluntary buyouts to employees in August. Coke wouldn’t disclose how many employees took those offers.

The layoffs won’t impact Coke’s bottlers, which are largely independent. Including bottlers, the company employs more than 700,000 people worldwide.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 18: Latest News

Advertisement