Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Coalition government in Nepal headed by Prachanda wins vote of confidence

There were 268 'ayes' in favour of the motion and just two against it. Surprisingly, the main Opposition Nepali Congress, the largest party in the House, also supported the vote of confidence.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal walks to speak before taking the vote of confidence in Nepal's parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Coalition government in Nepal headed by Prachanda wins vote of confidence
The fortnight-old coalition government in Nepal, headed by Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, won the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Tuesday with a landslide majority.

Prachanda said he was happy to receive an extraordinary level of support and added that he will act as per the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister on December 26 last year under article 76(2) of the Constitution under which any parliamentarian enjoying the support of the House in a hung scenario commands majority and proves it in the House within a month of the appointment.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 18:03 IST
