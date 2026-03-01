CNN’s Fareed Zakaria calls Iran’s Gulf strikes a ‘foolish mistake’

The US-Israel military action and Iran’s counterstrikes intensified sharply on the second day of hostilities, with reports confirming that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has been killed. In response, Iran has escalated its strikes and announced 40 days of public mourning and seven days of nationwide holidays.

The scale of the escalation over the past 24 hours is being described as unprecedented and largely unforeseen. While US–Israel strikes have reportedly killed and wounded hundreds of civilians in Iran, Tehran’s retaliatory attacks have spread across at least six neighbouring countries, including strikes targeting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

Indian-American journalist and CNN analyst Fareed Zakaria said Iran has historically mishandled its negotiations and regional strategy, calling its attack on Gulf nations a foolish mistake.