CNN Democratic Debate: Leading liberals fend off attacks on big proposals

Written by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin

The leading liberal populists in the Democratic presidential primary, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, strenuously fought back against accusations of impracticality and warnings of electoral ruin Tuesday night, as a group of moderate underdogs sought to dent their momentum in the second round of presidential primary debates.

From the first moments on the debate stage, there were charges of “wish-list economics” and critiques of “massive government expansions,” as the candidates engaged in an unusually substantive discussion of health care policy. Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, appearing in a debate for the first time, took implicit aim at Sanders by insisting that distressed farmers and teachers could not “wait for a revolution.” And former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland conjured electoral catastrophes of the past to argue that the activist left could not be trusted to lead the party.

The course recommended by Sanders and Warren, Delaney said, was defined by “bad policies like ‘Medicare for All,’ free everything and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump reelected.”

Sanders and Warren responded with defiance, rejecting the moderate candidates as offering policies that were plainly unequal to the political moment. Without taking aim at her more centrist rivals by name, Warren used her opening statement to dismiss their ethos of incremental change.

“We’re not going to solve the urgent problems that we face with small ideas and spinelessness,” Warren said.

Sanders, who has largely staked his candidacy on his support for single-payer health care, defended the policy ferociously, at one point accusing a CNN moderator, Jake Tapper, of using a “Republican talking point” when raising questions about his plan and then noted that “the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program.” Prompted to address Delaney’s criticism of Medicare for All, Sanders fired back laconically: “You’re wrong.”

Assailing the instability of the current health care system, Sanders argued, “The answer is to get rid of the profiteering of the drug companies and the insurance companies.”

Sanders and Warren have largely defined the party’s conversation about policy up to this point, and there were signs of impatience on the debate stage with the admonitions of moderates about how Republicans might brand Democrats in the general election as outside the political mainstream.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, drew applause with the prediction that Republicans would brand the eventual Democratic nominee as a wild-eyed extremist no matter what policies that person endorsed.

“Let’s just stand up for the right policy,” said Buttigieg, who has endorsed a liberal health care policy more modest than the one favored by Warren and Sanders.

The same center-versus-left divide evident on health care was also on display as the candidates clashed over immigration and whether some of the proposals offered by the liberal candidates would represent a boon to President Donald Trump’s reelection.

“We got a hundred thousand people showing up at the border right now,” said Bullock. “If we decriminalize entry, if we give health care to everyone, we’ll have multiples of that.”

Turning to Warren, he accused her of “playing into Donald Trump’s hands” for wanting to make illegal migration a civil penalty and seeking to provide federal benefits to undocumented migrants.

Warren fired back that “seeking refuge, seeking asylum” is “not a crime.”

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio also criticized his progressive rivals for what he described as overly permissive immigration proposals. “If you want to come into the country you should at least ring the doorbell,” said Ryan.

The Tuesday debate did not feature any of the candidates of color — they will all be onstage Wednesday — but it marked the first opportunity for half the field to speak about President Donald Trump’s recent rash of derogatory attacks against a group of minority lawmakers, an offensive that has appalled Democrats and much of the country. Several of the candidates harshly criticized the president in their one-minute opening statements, with Warren saying that any one of the Democratic contenders on the stage Tuesday or Wednesday would be a vast improvement over Trump.

For several Democrats, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Bullock and former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, the debate had the potential to become a decisive moment. All three men have fielded entreaties from Democratic leaders to leave the presidential race and run instead for the Senate in 2020, and in Hickenlooper’s case some of his closest associates have urged him to do just that.

The most important political rivalry in the debate — between Warren and Sanders — was not guaranteed to produce a dramatic clash. In general, the two have been more inclined to defend their shared ideas against centrists like Hickenlooper than to attack each other over their real but comparatively modest policy differences.

Though the two liberal populists are competing for some of the same primary voters, they both indicated in the run-up to the debate that they were not eager for direct combat. In addition to sharing a personal friendship, Warren and Sanders could also face significant backlash from each other’s supporters from an aggressive confrontation.

Further, Sanders and his aides are more eager to confront former Vice President Joe Biden, who they view as the most formidable moderate in the race and who also is currently winning support from many of the working-class voters they covet.

For her part, Warren has sought to both flatter Sanders and protect her left flank by offering a full-throated embrace of Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation. “I’m with Bernie,” she has repeatedly said. Of the leading candidates, Warren is the only one besides Sanders to lend her full support to the plan.

Still, there are differences between the two in substance, attitude and political strategy. Warren has risen rapidly in the polls by both pulling away support from Sanders among younger and more liberal voters, and winning over many women — especially educated white women — who tended to support Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primaries. She has generated a wider array of policy proposals than Sanders, usually taking greater pains to explain how they would be paid for and at times limiting the generosity of the public benefits she has proposed, as in the case of student loan forgiveness.

Sanders has seen his support erode since the 2016 election but remains highly popular among very liberal Democrats and maintains a following among working-class whites that Warren has not yet matched. He has staked his campaign, above all, on his support for single-payer health care, and he has taken a more combative approach than Warren to candidates whom he sees as overly accommodating of the wealthy’s interests — Biden chief among them.

Signaling that Warren was not his focus, Sanders spent the weekend before the debate targeting Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California for health care policies he denounced as inadequate and deferential to corporate power. But Biden and Harris will not appear on the debate stage until Wednesday, when the seething rivalry between them that began in the first round of debates may again be on vivid display.