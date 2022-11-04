scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Climate protesters splatter Van Gogh in Rome with pea soup

Attacking art is an ignoble act that must be firmly condemned, Italy’s new culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, said condemning the protest.

Activists of ''Ultima Generazione (Last Generation)" glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh's painting "The Sower" at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome, Italy, November 4, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Environmental activists tossed pea soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting Friday in Rome to protest carbon use and natural gas extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting.

Security intervened immediately and removed the protesters kneeling in front of “The Sower” at the Palazzo Bonaparte to deliver a manifesto.

Protesters from the same group, the Last Generation, earlier blocked a highway near Rome.

The painting belongs to the Kroller-Muller Museum in the Netherlands and was on loan for a show in Italy’s capital featuring works by Van Gogh. Officials said the 1888 painting was undamaged. Italy’s new culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, condemned the protest.

Also Read |Art attack: Targeting the Sunflowers

“Attacking art is an ignoble act that must be firmly condemned,” he said. “Culture, which is the basis of our identity, must be defended and protected, and certainly not used as a megaphone for other forms of protest.”

Climate activists have staged similar protests have taken place at museums in Britain, Germany and elsewhere in Italy, targeting works by Van Gogh, Botticelli and Picasso. The stunt backfired for some onlookers.

“It totally defeats the purpose,” Hans Bergetoft, a tourist from Stockholm, said. “I am really for the cause in itself, but not the action. Not the action that they took. Not at all.”

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 10:24:26 pm
