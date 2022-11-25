Top climate stories of this week: What we learned from COP27, Saudi Arabia’s oil politics, and more

The momentous COP27 summit ended earlier this week, after days of debates and discussions on what can be done to mitigate the unfolding climate crisis in the global context. This week’s top stories mostly revolved around the summit and its aftermath.

COP27: Loss and damage fund lone bright spot as agreement leaves much to be desired

The creation of a loss and damage fund, a key demand of the developing countries, was the lone bright spot in the final outcome of COP27, with countries at the Sharm el-Sheikh climate meeting settling for an extremely weak agreement that does little to strengthen the efforts to tackle the main cause of global warming.

Activists participate in a demonstration at the COP27 UN Climate Summit, Nov. 18, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo) Activists participate in a demonstration at the COP27 UN Climate Summit, Nov. 18, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo)

There was nothing in the agreement that could lead to greater action on emissions reductions or mobilise greater financial or technological resources to fight climate change. Efforts to inject some stronger provisions on emissions reductions at the last minute on Saturday night did not receive the consent of all parties. A proposal to phase-down all fossil fuels, originally put forward by India and supported by a large number of countries, did not make it to the final agreement. Read on.

Also read | COP27: Counting the rising cost of climate disasters

At COP27, one hit and many misses

The Sharm el-Sheikh climate meeting will probably always be remembered for its decision to set up a loss and damage fund. This decision has earned it a place among the major milestones in the global response to climate change.

Climate activists protest during the COP27 summit. (Reuters) Climate activists protest during the COP27 summit. (Reuters)

But on most other parameters, the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting — the 27th session of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP27 — proved to be an underachiever. The meeting was built up as the ‘implementation COP’ or the meeting that would accelerate the actions being taken on climate change. The final agreement had little to justify that expectation. Express Resident Editor Amitabh Sinha, who was in Egypt to cover the summit, explains why.

How livestock farmers can help tackle the climate crisis

Advertisement

Africa’s livestock farmers are at the forefront of climate change. Images of parched landscapes littered with the carcasses of starved cattle are becoming all too familiar as droughts increase in frequency and severity.

WATCH: Burps to burgers: food companies wrangle climate-warming cattle emissions https://t.co/uTxIldCqlp pic.twitter.com/Db7kadciZk — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) September 19, 2020

But cattle farming globally is also one of the causes of climate change. The world’s three billion or more ruminants – cattle, sheep and goats – produce methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, as a by-product of digestion.

All too often, discussions about climate change focus on the negative aspects of livestock production. Another side to the story was heard at the COP27 climate negotiations in Egypt. Read here.

Inside Saudi Arabia’s strategy to keep world hooked on oil

Advertisement

Shimmering in the desert is a futuristic research center with an urgent mission: Make Saudi Arabia’s oil-based economy greener, and quickly. The goal is to rapidly build more solar panels and expand electric-car use so the kingdom eventually burns far less oil.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman greets attendees after speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference, popularly known as “Davos in the Desert”, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 25, 2022. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times) Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman greets attendees after speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference, popularly known as “Davos in the Desert”, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 25, 2022. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)

But Saudi Arabia has a far different vision for the rest of the world. A major reason it wants to burn less oil at home is to free up even more to sell abroad. It’s just one aspect of the kingdom’s aggressive long-term strategy to keep the world hooked on oil for decades to come and remain the biggest supplier as rivals slip away. Read on.

Climate activists glue themselves to tarmac, prompt closure of Berlin airport runways

Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Thursday said it closed its takeoff and landing runways due to unauthorized access of several people, while a climate group said its activists glued themselves to the tarmac.

+++ Air traffic stopped at #BER airport +++ Airoplanes are no mean of transport for common people. 80% of people never ever went anywhere by plane. Only one very wealthy percent is responsible for about of emissions caused by air traffic.#A22Networkpic.twitter.com/Avfg5tDMg4 — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) November 24, 2022

The activists from the Last Generation environmental group called on the public to stop travelling by air and on the government to stop subsidizing it, the group said on Thursday.

“In an airport area that is not open to the public, we encountered several people who had previously gained unauthorized access and some glued themselves,” Berlin police said on Twitter. More details here.