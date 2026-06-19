West London flooding found an ingenious solution with two large front teeth

Members of the Ealing Beaver Project team and supporters gather at Paradise Fields, Greenford, following the reintroduction of Eurasian beavers. The project has become a leading example of urban rewilding and natural flood management in London

For years, a West London district struggled with heavy rain and flooding problems, and decades of engineering, proposals, and planning could not find a solution that stuck; Until they turned to a family of five beavers. Yes, beavers.

The Ealing Beaver Project used the family of beavers to reduce chronic flooding in Paradise Fields, Greenford. In a corner of Ealing, which was flooded by rainfall, beavers came to the rescue.

The Ealing Beaver Project explained

Heavy rainfall had always disrupted daily life at Paradise Fields. Greenford Station’s surrounding areas endured frequent flooding during heavy rainfall, blocking the way to London’s subway network.

Local authorities had considered costly flood-control measures such as reservoirs and engineered drainage systems. However, a local group of conservationists suggested something different.