scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

At India’s COP27 pavilion, a bid for climate-friendly, sustainable lifestyle

"A consumption-oriented lifestyle is not sustainable. And it does not help in achieving the climate change goals,” Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said after inaugurating India’s pavilion at COP27 at Egypt's Sharm el-Shaikh.

India's pavilion at the COP27 in Egypt's Sharm el-Shaikh. (Photo credit: PIB)

India Sunday inaugurated its pavilion, themed around the Mission Life concept that is being championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 27th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

LiFE, or Lifestyle for Environment, which advocates moving away from a consumptive lifestyle to more climate-friendly behaviour, has been integrated as one of the central pillars of India’s climate change response.

“This is just a showcase of what we are already doing. India does not just preach. It practices what it preaches. And that is why PM Narendra Modi has been propagating it. A consumption-oriented lifestyle is not sustainable. And it does not help in achieving the climate change goals,” Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said after inaugurating India’s pavilion at COP27 at Egypt’s Sharm el-Shaikh.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurating India’s pavilion at COP27. (PIB)

“Last year, all the countries were asked to strengthen their climate actions. Only 29 of the 190-odd countries have done so. India is one of them. We deliver on our promises. And we expect other countries to also deliver on their pledges,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

Last month, PM Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had launched Mission Life at an event in Kevadiya, Gujarat. LiFE has also been included in India’s updated climate action plan for 2030.

India’s pavilions at the COPs have attracted good number of visitors in the past, especially the one in 2018 that was themed around yoga. Hundreds of delegates used to participate in the daily yoga sessions that used to be organized.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 11:52:34 am
Next Story

Anushka Shetty never wanted to be an actor, here’s how she tried to sabotage it

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement