At India’s COP27 pavilion, a bid for climate-friendly, sustainable lifestyle

India Sunday inaugurated its pavilion, themed around the Mission Life concept that is being championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 27th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

LiFE, or Lifestyle for Environment, which advocates moving away from a consumptive lifestyle to more climate-friendly behaviour, has been integrated as one of the central pillars of India’s climate change response.

“This is just a showcase of what we are already doing. India does not just preach. It practices what it preaches. And that is why PM Narendra Modi has been propagating it. A consumption-oriented lifestyle is not sustainable. And it does not help in achieving the climate change goals,” Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said after inaugurating India’s pavilion at COP27 at Egypt’s Sharm el-Shaikh.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurating India’s pavilion at COP27. (PIB) Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurating India’s pavilion at COP27. (PIB)

“Last year, all the countries were asked to strengthen their climate actions. Only 29 of the 190-odd countries have done so. India is one of them. We deliver on our promises. And we expect other countries to also deliver on their pledges,” he said.

Last month, PM Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had launched Mission Life at an event in Kevadiya, Gujarat. LiFE has also been included in India’s updated climate action plan for 2030.

India’s pavilions at the COPs have attracted good number of visitors in the past, especially the one in 2018 that was themed around yoga. Hundreds of delegates used to participate in the daily yoga sessions that used to be organized.