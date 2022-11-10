scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

India, other developing nations ask developed countries to ramp up quantum of climate finance

India, speaking on behalf of the Like Minded Developing Countries, said that the $100 billion per year amount, promised way back in 2009, was not just “miniscule” but had not even been delivered yet

Having failed to raise the $100 billion per year amount by 2020, the developed countries have now promised to deliver this amount by 2023. (Photo: AP)

A group of developing countries, including India, has asked the developed world to not just substantially increase the quantum of climate finance, but also ensure that it was easily accessible and transparently accounted for.

During a discussion on Wednesday on setting a new goal for climate finance, India, speaking on behalf of the Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs), lamented that the $100 billion per year amount, promised way back in 2009, was not just “miniscule” but had not even been delivered yet.

“The Standing Committee on Finance (under the climate negotiations) has estimated that resources in the range of $6 trillion to $11 trillion are required till 2030 to meet the targets set by developing countries in their Nationally Determined Contributions (national action plans) and other communications including the Needs Determination Reports. Clearly, the need for climate finance is immense even when the estimates have not completely captured the identified needs especially that for adaptation,” the LMDC group said in a statement.

Having failed to raise the $100 billion per year by 2020, the developed countries have now promised to deliver this amount by 2023. However, by 2025, this amount has to be raised even further, under the provisions of the Paris Agreement. The quantum of this enhanced amount, to be provided by the developed countries, is currently under discussion.

The LMDCs said that not just the quantum but the “quality” of the new funding amount was also important. It added that while the private sector could be roped-in to contribute, the onus was on the developed countries to provide the money.

Also Read |Asked to contribute for loss and damage, India, China say ready but onus on developed world first

“The extent of public resources that the developed countries bring in will play a critical role in determining the climate flows. So, it is discouraging to see the focus on private finance alone,” it said.

The LMDCs said borrowing money from the market was not an affordable option for the developing countries, and it would hamper their climate action.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

“If ambitious climate targets have to be achieved, these need to be backed by intentions reflected by ambitious, appropriate, and reasonable access to financial resources by developing countries,” it stated.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 01:21:11 pm
Next Story

King Charles unveils statue of Queen Elizabeth that weighs almost two tonnes; know about the stonemason who carved it

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement