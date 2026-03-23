Global climate in ‘state of emergency’ as energy imbalance reaches record high: WMO report

The rising concentrations of atmospheric greenhouse gases to their maximum level in at least 800,000 years have upset this energy balance on earth. (File Photo/Representational)

The global climate is in a state of emergency as the earth is dealing with a record energy imbalance, the World Meteorological Ogranization (WMO) said in a report on Monday.

In its State of the Global Climate report 2025, WMO said that every key climate indicator is raising alarms and that the years from 2015 to 2025 have been the hottest 11 years. it also mentioned that 2025 was the second or third hottest year on record, at about 1.43 °C above the 1850-1900 average.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: “The State of the Global Climate is in a state of emergency. Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits. Every key climate indicator is flashing red,” said The 2025 report for the first time included the earth’s energy imbalance as one of the key climate indicators.