Countries adopt Glasgow Climate Pact after India, China force amendment on coal reference

After India and China were able to force through an amendment on the language calling for phase-out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies in a dramatic last-minute intervention, negotiators at the climate change meeting adopted a Glasgow Climate Pact aimed at keeping hopes alive for meeting the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature goal.

The pact fell far short of the expectations of a bold and ambitious agreement but was still being considered an important step forward in the quest to keep global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degree Celsius from preindustrial times.

Read | COP26: Time runs out, issues unresolved, no agreement yet

“This is just a very small step forward. The pace is extremely slow. We are moving in inches when we need to gallop in miles,” said Harjeet Singh, senior advisor with Climate Action Network International, a large group of NGOs working in climate space.

Hours after the final agreement was adopted, sharp differences had come to the fore over the reference to phase-out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies. India, China and several other developing countries, including Iran, Venezuela and Cuba, objected to this provision that called upon countries to accelerate “efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies”.

India’s Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav argued that developing countries must not be denied the opportunity for development.

“The UNFCCC (UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) refers to mitigation of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions from all sources. UNFCCC is not directed at any particular source…. Targetting any particular sector is uncalled for. Every country will arrive at Net Zero emissions as per its own national circumstances, its own strengths and weaknesses. Developing countries have a right to their fair share of the global carbon budget and are entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels within this scope,” Yadav said at one of the final meetings in Glasgow on Saturday.

“In such a situation, how can anyone expect that developing countries can make promises about phasing out fossil fuel subsidies? Developing countries have still to deal with their development agendas and poverty eradication. Towards this end, subsidies provide much needed social security and support,” he said.

“For example, we are giving subsidies for use of LPG to low-income households. This subsidy has been a great help in eliminating biomass burning for cooking, and has improved health of women and in reducing indoor air pollution,” he said.

India later moved a proposal to amend this provision to substitute the word “phase-out” with “phase-down” in the context of coal, and also to include a recognition of the different national circumstances of some countries. The final provision called upon countries to escalate efforts “to phase down unabated coal power and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies while providing targeted support to the poorest and the most vulnerable in line with national circumstances…”.

Many countries expressed their disappointment at this “dilution” but gave their agreement.