Promises at G20 over 1.5°C target, loss and damage may guide COP27 resolves

The climate change references in the G20’s Bali declaration — including the promise to pursue efforts to achieve the 1.5 degree Celsius target, and a call to make progress on loss and damage — have been welcomed by the participants at the COP27 meeting, and could provide guidance to the resolution of some of the issues here.

The G20 Leaders’ Declaration that came out of the summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday promises to strengthen the “full and effective implementation” of the Paris Agreement, and play its part in “fully” implementing the Glasgow Climate Pact of last year that had called for enhancing climate actions before 2030.

“Noting the IPCC assessments that the impact of climate change will be much lower at a temperature increase of 1.5 degree Celsius compared with 2 degree Celsius, we resolve to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degree Celsius,” the declaration said. This language is expected to find a reflection in the COP27 decision as well.

The G20 declaration says it would like to see the countries “make progress on loss and damage at COP27”. It does not mention the possibility of setting up a separate fund to address loss and damage, an active matter of disagreement at the COP27 meeting. The G20 text is being seen as “weak” in this regard.

The assertions on accelerated transitions to low-carbon development, however, were considered very encouraging.

“We will accelerate transitions and achieve our climate objectives by strengthening energy supply chain and energy security, and diversifying energy mixes and systems,” the G20 declaration said.

“We will rapidly scale up the deployment of zero and low-emission power generation, including renewable energy resources, and measures to enhance energy efficiency, abatement technologies as well as removal technologies,” it said.

“We recognize the importance to accelerate the development, deployment and dissemination of technologies… to transition towards low-emission energy systems,” it said further.

The G20 declaration said it also fully supported the efforts to increase the target of climate finance beyond the USD 100 billion amount from 2025.

“We also recall the Glasgow Climate Pact urging developed countries to at least double their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation… from 2019 levels by 2025, in the context of achieving a balance between mitigation and adaptation,” it said.

The G20 comprises of both developed and developing countries and accounts for about 80 per cent of global greenhouse gases. These countries together control a very large proportion of global markets, trade, and financial flows.

The reaction to the G20 declaration at the COP27 meeting was generally positive.

“I think there are very strong elements and commitments, and reiteration of previous commitments… It contains many promising elements. The G20 represents large economies, large emitters, wealthy nations, but also a variety of other specificities… so it is a broadly representative of countries… But this is the UN. You have 197 parties here. But still, it would be disingenuous to believe that it (G20 declaration) wasn’t material to our work here. We clearly welcome the declaration,” Ambassador Wael Aboulmagd, special representative of the COP27 president, said.

Nick Mabey, co-CEO of climate group E3G said the G20 had been able to deliver an “unexpectedly strong message” on the need to accelerate collective action to tackle the energy, food, economic and climate crises, despite the tensions of the Ukraine conflict. “Leaders of the G20 now must instruct their negotiators at COP27 to follow up these fine words with concrete actions,” he said.