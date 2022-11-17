scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

COP27: India’s proposal on fossil fuel phase-down gets US backing, but missing from first informal draft

A reference to the phase-down of all fossil fuels and creation of a loss and damage finance facility are considered important markers of success of this climate change conference.

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "fossil fuels kill!" at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP)

An informal proposal by the COP27 presidency listing the broad provisions of the possible agreement from here has not included the Indian call for a phase-down of all fossil fuels.

It does not mention the setting up of a new financial mechanism for funding loss and damage claims of poor countries as well, but has kept a placeholder for it.

Incidentally, a Bloomberg report on Wednesday said that even the United States, which was earlier opposed to any reference of phase-down of fossil fuels, had now offered its support. In an interview with Bloomberg, US climate envoy John Kerry said the US will support the proposal as long as it focused on “unabated oil and gas”.

“It has to be unabated oil and gas. Phase-down, unabated, over time. The time is a question, but ‘phase-down’ is the language we supported,” the report quoted Kerry as saying.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC
Also Read |COP27: Fossil fuel phase-down, loss and damage finance are key markers of success

That would be a big boost to the Indian proposal, considering that the European Union (EU) has also expressed support.

The 20-page ‘non-paper’, that came out on Thursday morning, is not a negotiated text. It is an effort from the presidency to facilitate the negotiations with a compilation of the possible elements and provisions that will will make up the final agreement. This ‘non-paper’ can become the basis for further negotiations, or it can be entirely rejected, and replaced by some other document.

A reference to the phase-down of all fossil fuels and creation of a loss and damage finance facility are considered important markers of success of this climate change conference.

Advertisement
Don't miss |Promises at G20 over 1.5°C target, loss and damage may guide COP27 resolves

The ‘non-paper’ has several provisions highlighting the inadequacy of climate action and finance. It mentions that about $4 trillion every year needed to be invested in renewable energy until 2030 to enable the world reach net-zero emissions stage by 2050. The global transformation to a low-carbon economy was expected to require investments of at least $ 4-6 trillion every year. Separately, the developing countries needed about $5.6 trillion in financial support till 2030 to implement their climate action plans.

Reiterating that adequate finance was absolutely critical for effective climate action, it takes note of the fact that the climate actions that all countries take on their own would result in global emissions in 2030 remaining about 3.1 per cent higher than what it was in 2019. On the other hand, the additional climate actions that the countries could take with the support of international finance and technology would ensure that the global emissions in 2030 are about 3.6 per cent lower than in 2019. Even this was not adequate to keep the world on the path of 1.5 degree Celsius target, it notes, citing the Emissions Gap report that suggested that this would represent an emissions reduction of only about 10 per cent compared to 2005 levels, while what was needed was about 45 per cent reduction.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 02:01:23 pm
Next Story

‘I was so high, I was scared’, ‘There’s a painting of Gareth first and after that there’s me on the unicorn’: Grealish & Saka share camel-unicorn tales from England camp in Qatar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement