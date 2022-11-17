COP27: India’s proposal on fossil fuel phase-down gets US backing, but missing from first informal draft

An informal proposal by the COP27 presidency listing the broad provisions of the possible agreement from here has not included the Indian call for a phase-down of all fossil fuels.

It does not mention the setting up of a new financial mechanism for funding loss and damage claims of poor countries as well, but has kept a placeholder for it.

Incidentally, a Bloomberg report on Wednesday said that even the United States, which was earlier opposed to any reference of phase-down of fossil fuels, had now offered its support. In an interview with Bloomberg, US climate envoy John Kerry said the US will support the proposal as long as it focused on “unabated oil and gas”.

“It has to be unabated oil and gas. Phase-down, unabated, over time. The time is a question, but ‘phase-down’ is the language we supported,” the report quoted Kerry as saying.

That would be a big boost to the Indian proposal, considering that the European Union (EU) has also expressed support.

The 20-page ‘non-paper’, that came out on Thursday morning, is not a negotiated text. It is an effort from the presidency to facilitate the negotiations with a compilation of the possible elements and provisions that will will make up the final agreement. This ‘non-paper’ can become the basis for further negotiations, or it can be entirely rejected, and replaced by some other document.

A reference to the phase-down of all fossil fuels and creation of a loss and damage finance facility are considered important markers of success of this climate change conference.

Advertisement

The ‘non-paper’ has several provisions highlighting the inadequacy of climate action and finance. It mentions that about $4 trillion every year needed to be invested in renewable energy until 2030 to enable the world reach net-zero emissions stage by 2050. The global transformation to a low-carbon economy was expected to require investments of at least $ 4-6 trillion every year. Separately, the developing countries needed about $5.6 trillion in financial support till 2030 to implement their climate action plans.

Reiterating that adequate finance was absolutely critical for effective climate action, it takes note of the fact that the climate actions that all countries take on their own would result in global emissions in 2030 remaining about 3.1 per cent higher than what it was in 2019. On the other hand, the additional climate actions that the countries could take with the support of international finance and technology would ensure that the global emissions in 2030 are about 3.6 per cent lower than in 2019. Even this was not adequate to keep the world on the path of 1.5 degree Celsius target, it notes, citing the Emissions Gap report that suggested that this would represent an emissions reduction of only about 10 per cent compared to 2005 levels, while what was needed was about 45 per cent reduction.