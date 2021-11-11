COP26: China, US announce plan to work together to cut down methane emissions

The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the US, signed a bilateral agreement Wednesday to finalise a plan to control and reduce its methane emissions by this decade.

This comes despite Beijing staying away from a pledge to cut methane emissions made at the Glasgow climate conference last week.

The two countries have been having productive bilateral dialogues on climate action for the last few years. The Chinese promise to let its greenhouse gas emissions peak by 2030 had also come in a similar bilateral statement.

In a joint statement issued late on Wednesday, the two countries said they considered “increased action to control and reduce such emissions to be a matter of necessity” in the 2020s. The United States had joined over 100 countries in Glasgow last week in pledging to cut methane emissions by at least 30 per cent from the current levels by 2030. It has also announced a Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan.

China said it, too, would finalise a similar plan, “aiming to achieve a significant effect on methane emissions control and reductions in the 2020s”.

Methane is one of the six greenhouse gases primarily responsible for global warming. Molecule for molecule, it is much more harmful than carbon dioxide, the most widespread greenhouse gas, though it remains in atmosphere for a considerably lesser time in comparison to CO2. Over a 20-year period, methane has a global warming potential that is more than 80 times that of carbon dioxide. China is one of the largest emitters of methane.

The two countries said they would convene a meeting next year specifically to discuss ways to measure and reduce methane emissions.

On the reduction of CO2 emissions, the United States underlined that its electricity generation would become 100 per cent carbon-free by the year 2035. That means no electricity would be generated through coal or gas after that year. On its part, China said that it would initiate a phase-down of coal consumption during its 15th five year plan, starting 2025, and “make best efforts to accelerate this work”.

Both countries promised to submit enhanced climate action plans for the 2035 period by 2025.