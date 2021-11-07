COP26 protesters back an array of causes, connected by climate change

Written by Stephen Castle and Megan Specia

Defying biting wind and steady rain, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday in noisy and colorful protests, calling on global leaders to take action drastic enough to match the scale of a climate crisis already wreaking havoc on parts of the globe.

Waving banners, beating drums and chanting, an array of demonstrators — including members of trade unions and faith organizations, as well as left-wing groups — took over large parts of the Scottish city, which is hosting the COP26 climate summit. By midafternoon, a long, winding line of protesters was making its way through the city, and by late afternoon they were still streaming into Glasgow Green, a city park, to hear speeches from activists.

Climate activists march through London, Nov. 6, 2021. (Mary Turner/The New York Times) Climate activists march through London, Nov. 6, 2021. (Mary Turner/The New York Times)

The protest illustrated how the battle to curb climate change had become an umbrella for a growing protest movement that aims to put global leaders under pressure for a broad range of causes, including racial justice and income equality.

“We should not underestimate the significance of how the climate movement has broken through into the mainstream in the last two years because it’s really starting to change people’s consciousness,” said Feyzi Ismail, a lecturer in global policy and activism at Goldsmiths, University of London.

“I think it is more important than what’s going on inside the COP meeting because it’s applying the kind of pressure that’s needed to force governments to act, but also to take far more radical positions than they might have,” she added.

Police did not provide an estimate for the size of the crowd. Organizers said that more than 100,000 people took part, and while that was not possible to verify independently, the gathering was sprawling and extensive; at one point the procession took more than an hour to pass a fixed location.

Many of the protesters said they were motivated by a connection to their own lives.

Preparing protest signs at the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, ahead of the Fridays for Future march in Glasgow. (Kieran Dodds/The New York Times) Preparing protest signs at the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, ahead of the Fridays for Future march in Glasgow. (Kieran Dodds/The New York Times)

“Flooding is happening, and it is going to keep happening,” said Alexandra Bryden, 63, an upholsterer and curtain maker from Auchterarder, north of Edinburgh, who said that her workshop had been flooded and that she worried about the future of her family members who live by the coast.

According to some organizers, more than 200 events were planned around with the world, with more than half of that number in Britain. In London thousands marched from the Bank of England to Trafalgar Square, and there were protests in other British cities including Birmingham and Bristol.

In Paris, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of City Hall, where activists held up portraits of world leaders they accused of doing too little to curb global warming. The leaders’ names, including President Joe Biden and President Emmanuel Macron of France, were read out and then booed by the crowd.

But the focus Saturday was in Glasgow, where authorities closed off several dozen streets to manage the protests.

“People are coming out in this weather to say we have had enough of this,” said Robert Dickie, 64, a retired accountant from Hamilton, Scotland, near Glasgow, wearing a kilt and speaking after playing the bagpipes.

Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland, which is hosting the COP26 climate summit, Nov. 6, 2021. (Kieran Dodds/The New York Times) Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland, which is hosting the COP26 climate summit, Nov. 6, 2021. (Kieran Dodds/The New York Times)

“Things have got to change before we all become extinct — and that is what is going to happen in the long term,” he said.

By mid afternoon, the storms had lifted, a rainbow appeared briefly, and helicopters hovered overhead. A massive crowd cheered as a number of Indigenous activists from the Americas took the stage and demanded that world leaders prioritize the protections of their ancestral lands.

In Glasgow there was some confrontation with police, who said they removed protesters who blocked a bridge and were “containing” another group “following an escalation in their conduct.”

But despite the poor weather there was an uplifting mood for the most part at Saturday’s march, which was the culmination of smaller protests that took place during the week around the city. They included a substantial youth-led demonstration Friday organized by the group Fridays for Future, an international movement that grew out of Greta Thunberg’s solo school strike in 2018. She addressed the crowd Friday and described COP26 as “a failure.”

The first week of the climate summit saw new pledges to tackle deforestation and to move away from coal. At least 105 countries signed an agreement to reduce emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, by 30% this decade. Major financial institutions said they would mobilize trillions of dollars to help shift the global economy toward cleaner energy.

Greta Thunberg addresses a climate rally in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Kieran Dodds/The New York Times) Greta Thunberg addresses a climate rally in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Kieran Dodds/The New York Times)

Still, experts say that, to avert the worst effects of climate change, temperature rise needs to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, between preindustrial times and the end of this century. And that goal is not within reach even if all countries fulfill their current pledges.

Like many environmental groups, protesters in Glasgow were skeptical of pledges, doubting that such promises would be delivered and arguing that, in any case, they did not go far enough to solve an urgent global problem.

“There are going to be communities on the Scottish coast that will be cut off. It is real,” said Bryden, the upholsterer. “I can’t look my grandson in the eye. I am sorry about what he is going to have to put up with in the future.”

Bel Burn, 59, a retired health worker from Cumbria, in northern England, said she was protesting because she opposed intensive agriculture and described how she had bought 20 acres, on which she planned to plant 4,200 trees.

“They haven’t gone far enough,” she said referring to global leaders. “They have agreed a lot of this stuff before, why would we believe it’s going to be different this time?”

Climate activists in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Kieran Dodds/The New York Times) Climate activists in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Kieran Dodds/The New York Times)

Stuart Graham, a Glasgow trade union official and a member of the COP26 Coalition that organized the protests, said he hoped the march would bolster campaigns for free public transportation and for a huge program to insulate and improve the city’s housing stock. “It’s critical that we have a civil society with a powerful voice to hold these leaders to account,” he said.

Organizers argue that the bewildering range of groups with different agendas are united by a common commitment to what they call climate justice.

Katia Penha, one of the activists, who is also part of the Quilombola community, a group of Black rural residents in Brazil, said her community has been affected by mining and wants its challenges to be acknowledged alongside Indigenous communities that are disproportionately affected.

“We came here to tell the world: Without us — the Quilombola’s people in Brazil — it’s not possible to have debate about climate change,” she said, pointing out how a burst hydroelectric dam in 2015 in Mariana, Brazil, killed Quilombola people and wiped out communities.

Elsewhere, vegan activists carried balloons of a cow and a chicken with the message, “Thank you for not eating us.” On a hillside, a group spelled out “Amazonia Forever” with strips of cloth above the image of a butterfly, calling attention to the destruction of the rainforest.

Ismail, the Goldsmiths lecturer, said that the question for the protest movement was whether it could extend its influence by combining with trade unions and persuading workers to use the threat of strikes to push forward a coherent agenda. But she said it had made strides already.

“The protest movement is the only thing that is going to change the situation,” Ismail said. “If there is no pressure, there will be no change.”