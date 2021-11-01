COP26 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi, world leaders arrive in Glasgow for climate summit

Narendra Modi in UK Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. During the summit, the prime minister will present the formal position on India’s climate action agenda and lay out the best practices and achievements in the sector. Modi is also scheduled to deliver a national statement alongside other world leaders and India’s statement will come after that of Prime Minister of Poland Matuesz Morawiecki, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan set to follow.
Modi was received to the notes of Scottish bagpipes as he arrived at his hotel in Glasgow, where he was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. On Monday morning, he is scheduled to hold a meet and greet with around 45 Indian diaspora representatives from Glasgow and Edinburgh, including prominent medics, academics and business people.
The prime minister will then proceed for the opening ceremony of day one of the World Leaders’ Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), being held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Modi’s bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson is expected to take place soon after Monday’s opening ceremony, which will include cultural performances and a speech by Johnson.
Developed nations have not only failed to meet the USD 100 billion goal per year of support to developing nations since 2009 but also continue to present it as the ceiling of their ambition all the way to 2025, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the international climate conference.
Yadav, who is representing India at the UN Climate Change Conference, made the statement on behalf of the BASIC group of countries - Brazil, South Africa, India and China - at the opening plenary session of the Conference of Parties (COP 26), which began on Sunday.
'In a context where developing countries, including BASIC countries, have massively stepped up their climate actions since 2009, it is unacceptable that there is still no matching ambition from developed countries on the enabling means of implementation on climate finance support,' he said.
US President Joe Biden on Monday will try to assure world leaders that the United States can keep its promise to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than half by the end of the decade, even as the key policies to ensure those reductions remain uncertain, his top climate aides said.
National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy said Biden was committed to delivering on that goal in large part through a key budget bill that would unleash $555 billion in climate spending that awaits a vote in Congress after months of fraught domestic negotiations.
'Here in Glasgow, he's renewing the United States’ commitment to take swift and decisive action, including through his Build Back Better framework,' McCarthy told reporters. 'It's the largest investment to combat the climate crisis in American history. And it's going to let us reduce emissions well over a gigaton — that's 1 billion metric tons — in 2030.' (Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule. Xi's statement will be uploaded to the official conference website. According to the list of speakers released by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Xi is the only leader to address the "First Part of the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government" in a written statement.
Xi, who has not left China since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, had not been expected attend the conference in person. In updated pledges, China confirmed to the United Nations last week that it would bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and cut them to "net zero" by 2060. It also promised to raise total wind and solar power generation capacity to 1,200 gigawatts by 2030 in order to reach its goals. (Reuters)
An Indian event to launch a new initiative to make critical infrastructure in small island states resilient against disasters induced by climate change is expected to be one of the biggest sideshows at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch IRIS, or Infrastructure for Resilient Island States, in the presence of leaders from several countries. The new programme for the small island states is part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an Indian initiative announced by Modi at the UN General Assembly in 2019. Read more here.