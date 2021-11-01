COP26 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi, world leaders arrive in Glasgow for climate summit

Developed nations failed to meet yearly USD 100 billion support goal: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

Developed nations have not only failed to meet the USD 100 billion goal per year of support to developing nations since 2009 but also continue to present it as the ceiling of their ambition all the way to 2025, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the international climate conference.

Yadav, who is representing India at the UN Climate Change Conference, made the statement on behalf of the BASIC group of countries - Brazil, South Africa, India and China - at the opening plenary session of the Conference of Parties (COP 26), which began on Sunday.

'In a context where developing countries, including BASIC countries, have massively stepped up their climate actions since 2009, it is unacceptable that there is still no matching ambition from developed countries on the enabling means of implementation on climate finance support,' he said.