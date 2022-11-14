scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Asian region warmed faster than global average in 2021: WMO report

The State of Climate in Asia report also says that the economic losses from the consequent extreme weather events like floods and droughts amounted to more than US$ 35 billion in 2021, including at least US$ 7.5 billion in India.

People play in the waters of Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, November 13, 2022. (PTI)

The Asian region was warming faster than the global average, and the economic losses from the consequent extreme weather events like floods and droughts amounted to more than US$ 35 billion in 2021, including at least US$ 7.5 billion in India, a new report from the World Meteorological Organisation has said.

Average temperatures over Asia in 2021 was about 0.86 degree Celsius higher than the average of the 1981-2010 period. The global average temperatures in 2021 were only about 0.42 degree Celsius higher than 1981-2010 period, the State of Climate in Asia report by the WMO said.

Don't miss |‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very bright future’: IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi

For regional warming, the WMO does not use the pre-industrial reference period to measure the temperature increases because of the lack of adequate data. The temperature rises are instead expressed relative to more recent 30-year year reference periods.

The year 2021 was slightly cooler for Asia than 2020 because of the prolonged La Nina, but it was still between the fifth and seventh warmest year on record. However, in China, Hong Kong and Bahrain, the year 2021 was the warmest on record, the report said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower
Also read |War a catalyst for expansion of nuke energy: IAEA chief

There were more than 100 weather-related disasters in Asia in 2021, which resulted in over 4,000 deaths, and economic losses worth at least US$ 35.6 billion. Floods caused the maximum damage, and deaths, while droughts affected the maximum number of people.

The WMO report said economic losses from extreme weather events were showing an increasing trend. The losses from droughts, for example, in 2021 were at least 63 per cent higher than the average of the last 20 years. Losses from floods were 23 per cent higher.

Must read |Misfire of BrahMos missile not cause for specific concern: IAEA

“In 2021, flooding caused the highest economic losses in China (US$ 18.4 billion), followed by India (US$ 3.2 billion) and Thailand (US$ 0.6 billion). Storms (Cyclones) also caused significant economic damage, especially in India (US$ 4.4 billion), China (US$ 3.0 billion) and Japan (US$ 2 billion),” the report said.

Advertisement

As a result, countries would need to spend increasing amounts of money in resilience and adaptation efforts.

“In Asia, the highest adaptation cost is estimated for China at US$ 188.8 billion (every year), followed by India at US$ 46.3 billion, and Japan at US$ 26.3 billion. As a percentage of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the highest cost is estimated for Nepal at 1.9 per cent of GDP, followed by Cambodia at 1.8 per cent, and India at 1.3 per cent,” the report said.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 02:30:02 pm
Next Story

Anil Kumble calls for separate Indian teams in Test and white-ball cricket

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement