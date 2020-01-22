‘Some people put climate at unrealistic level’: Trump’s jibe at Greta Thunberg

On whether he thought global warming was a hoax, the US President said, “No not at all— I think aspects of it are.”(File) On whether he thought global warming was a hoax, the US President said, “No not at all— I think aspects of it are.”(File)

A day after Donald Trump Wednesday decried climate campaigners dubbing them as “perennial prophets of doom”, the US President cleared his stance and said he cares for climate change but criticises activists calling for dramatic changes.

“Some people put it at a level that is unrealistic, to a point where you can’t live your lives,” Trump said. He was addressing a press conference at Davos on the backdrop of the World Economic Forum.

On whether he thought global warming was a hoax, the US President said, “No not at all— I think aspects of it are.”

We want the cleanest water and air on Earth, Trump continued, as he pointed a finger towards the countries where pollution levels are rising rather than the United States. “Greta ought to focus on those places.” He also said that he would have loved to see Thunberg before concluding the press conference.

The World Economic Forum where sustainability was the main theme this year, Trump on Tuesday had called for a rejection of “prediction of the apocalypse”, adding that America would defend its economy.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist who has led a global movement for urgent environmental action,

sat quietly through the speech and seemed unrepentant in her remarks. She refrained from naming Trump, but issued a warning to world leaders: “Our house is still on fire,” she said.

(with AP inputs)

