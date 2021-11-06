scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Climate envoy Kerry: US, Russia, China having meaningful talks

China is the world's largest current emitter of climate-wrecking fossil fuel emitters, the United States the second, and Russia in the top five.

By: AP | Glasgow |
November 6, 2021 12:59:11 pm
John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP)

US climate envoy John Kerry says American climate negotiators are having meaningful talks with their Russian and Chinese counterparts at the UN summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

That’s despite Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping world leaders’ current rounds of climate talks, a decision that sparked complaints from US President Joe Biden when he attended a few days ago.

Kerry told reporters he came late to a Friday press conference because Americans had been talking with Russian officials at the summit on efforts to reduce pollution from methane, a potent climate-damaging gas.

At COP26 talks, 45 nations pledge to protect nature in climate change fight

“We were talking about how we might deal with methane, possibly work together,” Kerry said of Russians.

“And we’re meeting with China here, and we’ve been talking for several days trying to figure out, is there common ground, as a way to try to move forward,” Kerry said.

“There’s a sense of urgency.”

Biden last weekend blamed Xi’s and Putin’s not “showing up” for lack of more progress at Group of 20 climate discussions on the eve of the summit. China is the world’s largest current emitter of climate-wrecking fossil fuel emitters, the United States the second, and Russia in the top five.

