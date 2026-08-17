In a first, AI boss fires human employee in US for being late 17 times

An AI version of Claude managing a San Francisco store fired a human employee after repeated lateness, Time reports, in what researchers call a first for large language models acting as managers.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 17, 2026 11:55 AM IST First published on: Aug 17, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Claud AIHuman staff reviewed the recommendation and ultimately carried out the dismissal. (Photo: AI-generated)

A version of Claude placed in charge of a retail store in San Francisco fired one of its human employees last month, according to Time. The publication described the move as a watershed moment for the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy.

Andon Labs, an AI research startup, launched the project earlier this year to test whether an AI agent could run a business. The workers hired for the store, called Andon Market, are real people under genuine employment contracts.

According to Andon Labs, the employee was let go for arriving late to 17 of 23 shifts. Time reports that Claude had drafted an employee handbook earlier in the project, but the document later disappeared from the model’s working memory, delaying the decision for months.

Andon Labs CEO Lukas Petersson told Time that a human manager would likely have acted sooner. “A human employee would have fired this person much earlier,” Petersson said, adding, “so we didn’t think this was unethical.”

The decision was not fully autonomous

Time reports that store management logs show Claude required regular direction from an Andon Labs staff member. The AI only reviewed the forgotten handbook after being prompted to do so, and its first recommendation was a formal warning rather than termination.

The staff member then told Claude that several offline conversations about the lateness had already taken place. According to the logs cited by Time, the manager wrote: “Between continuous lateness and seeming like at least one thing is going wrong on every one of their shifts … I want you to think about if this is really the right fit.”

Petersson acknowledged to Time that this was “a leading question” that signaled the outcome he wanted. Claude recommended termination only after that exchange.

Story continues below this ad

Store performance

Andon Market opened in March with a starting balance of $100,000. Five months later, that figure had fallen to $61,186. Petersson told Time that Claude’s approach to management, along with its business decisions, has contributed to the losses.

Most Read
1‘Trolls wanted me deported’: Karnataka-born founder becomes US citizen after visa struggles
2Anthropic CEO’s wife wanted Epstein to invest in her ‘luxury porn’ venture
3Ukraine’s drone blitz rocks Moscow, Indian billionaire’s factory caught in return fire
4Indonesia, Colombia, Venezuela rocked by massive earthquakes: Is Ring of Fire waking up?
5Is Trump losing the Gulf? Why Saudi Arabia and US allies are rethinking ties with Washington
6Trump’s secret Air Force One switch: Why journalists aboard feel deceived

Petersson told Time that AI models are being trained to pursue goals with less restraint over time. “The models are increasingly being trained to be more ruthless and to follow goals,” he said. “If we allow them to fire people and they also become more ruthless … maybe this is a future humans don’t want to live in.”

Felix Carson, another employee at the store, agreed that a human manager would likely have made the decision sooner. Asked whether he expected AI managers to become common, he said, “I would at least hope not,” he told Time. “This industry has an abundance of money to make anything happen, but just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments