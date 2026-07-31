37 deaths, 12 contentious seats, regional polls: What has triggered violent clashes in PoK?

Clashes between security forces and protesters under the banner of Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) continued in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) this week. According to the JAAC, at least 37 people — including women and children — have been killed in the violence.

According to a statement quoted by PTI, JAAC said: “The number of those injured remains unknown. Amid heavy gunfire, our people have continued to stand peacefully and unarmed. God willing, our peaceful struggle against oppression and injustice will continue.”

The rising tensions come at a time when regional elections are underway in PoK. It also comes over a month after violent clashes left several dead and injured, marking an escalation in a movement that had been gathering momentum for more than a year.

What is JAAC?

The JAAC is a collective of activist groups staging demonstrations for the past two months over 12 contentious seats in the legislative assembly of PoK.

The election of these members occurs outside PoK geographically and operationally, as the local Election Commission doesn’t conduct the polling. Locals claim that these seats get effectively used by the federal government to get their people into the PoK Assembly. It has also alleged that the establishment manoeuvres these seats to even elect a prime minister of its choice, according to PTI.

The coalition of traders, civil society groups and political activists have so far spearheaded demonstrations against rising electricity prices, taxation policies and governance issues in the region.

The protesters’ 38-point charter has directly targeted the alleged financial corruption and unchecked privileges of the ruling elite. The unrest reflects growing anger over economic hardship, political disenfranchisement and what activists describe as increasing restrictions on civil liberties.

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However, triggered by the wave of protests since June, the Pakistani government banned the JAAC and booked its leaders on stringent charges, including terror and sedition.

Demonstrators affiliated with JAAC are, at present, determined to march towards Muzaffarabad to press Islamabad into accepting their demands, PTI reported.

India’s response to latest clashes

New Delhi maintains that PoK remains an integral part of India under illegal occupation, and describes the elections in PoK as an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage such an occupation and hide its “grave” human rights violations.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking in Delhi this Tuesday, said, “India’s position on this matter has been clear, consistent, and well known. The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the areas currently under Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation, are integral and inalienable parts of India.”

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“As we have stated earlier, the ongoing mass protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the direct consequences of Pakistan’s economic exploitation, its denial of the people’s fundamental rights, and its administrative oppression,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also expressed his concern over the use of brute force on the protesters in PoK, a PTI report stated.

Speaking to reporters in Ganderbal, Abdullah said, “As far as the situation in that part of Kashmir is concerned, we are all worried. The reports coming from there, the way force is being used and innocent people are being targeted — we can only hope that peace is maintained there.”

Pakistan’s response to latest clashes

Even as JAAC claims that clashes have led to the deaths of 37 civilians, the Pakistan government has denied the allegations, saying militants of the banned Tehrik-e Taliban were present among the protesters and the crackdown against them shall continue.

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Pakistan State Minister for Interior Affairs, Talal Chaudhary, also refused to engage in any talks with the protesters. “We will not talk to the protesters and law will take its course,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have expressed concerns over reports of violence in the region, urging authorities to probe such incidents.

Polls underway

Elections to the legislative assembly of PoK began this Monday. The polls are set to be held in three phases, ending August 10, according to authorities.

Of the 53 seats in the legislative assembly of PoK, eight are reserved for women, technocrats and clerics. Of the remaining 45, 12 are reserved for migrants settled in different parts of Pakistan.

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It is these 12 seats that have been a bone of contention with locals demanding that this reservation be abolished.