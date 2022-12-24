scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Parisian police deploy tear gas as clashes break out after attack on Kurds

Protesters from the Kurdish community in Paris clashed with the police after a man shot and killed three people on Dec. 23 morning.

Members of Kurdish community clashe with police officer at the crime scene where a shooting took place in Paris, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP)
Hours after three members of the Kurdish community were shot dead in a Paris attack, clashes broke out in parts of the city on Friday as hundreds of Kurds gathered near the site of the attack in protest.

Three people were killed and three others injured when a gunman opened fire near a  Kurdish cultural centre and a hair salon in the city’s 10th district on Friday morning. The suspected shooter had been recently released from jail for attacking migrants living in tents, reported France-based Euro News.

A few hours later, the scene saw confrontations between members of the Kurdish community who gathered to shout slogans against the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and police officials who deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. Protesters set garbage bins on fire and yelled “Erdogan, terrorist” and “Turkish state, assassin,” said the report.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that there is no evidence that the attack was directed at Kurds in particular, though it appeared to target foreigners, as per reports. He will hold a meeting late on Friday to “assess threats targeting the Kurdish community in France.”

President Emmanuel Macron said that the Kurds in the country have been the target of a heinous attack.

“The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. Thoughts to the victims, to the people who are struggling to live, to their families and loved ones. Recognition to our law enforcement for their courage and composure,” he wrote on Twitter.

Activist Murat Roni told The Associated Press that some of the Kurds are shocked and upset by Friday’s attack. “We do not at all feel protected in Paris,” Roni said. “We don’t feel defended by the French justice system. It’s clearly the Kurds who were targeted.”

Roni said that the cultural centre where the attack took place was a house where all Kurds got together to discuss politics, find assistance with immigration processes and gather for events. It’s “like the embassy for Kurds in Paris,” he added.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 12:14:00 pm
