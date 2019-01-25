Toggle Menu
Clarify plans for transitional justice process, Nepal govt told

The joint statement comes in wake of the government’s move to throttle investigations by two designated commissions by not giving them adequate powers and jurisdiction ahead of the expiry of their four-year term on February 1.

The Nepal government was asked to “clarify to the public its plans to take the transitional justice process forward in the ongoing year”, according to a joint statement. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The international community led by the United Nations Thursday sought a commitment from the K P Oli-led Nepal government to ensure that the transitional justice process, bringing the Maoists and government together under the Comprehensive Peace Accord 12 years ago, is taken forward seriously.

The Nepal government was asked to “clarify to the public its plans to take the transitional justice process forward in the ongoing year”, according to a joint statement signed by the embassies of Australia , Germany, Finland, France, Norway, Switzerland, Britain, US, and members of the European Union and United Nations.

