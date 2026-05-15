CIA director John Ratcliffe meets Cuban officials amid blackouts, protests across Havana

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, accompanied by President Donald Trump, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP File)

CIA director John Ratcliffe met Cuban officials in Havana to restore ties between the US and the island nation, the Cuban government said. The meeting came against the backdrop of widespread protests across Cuba owing to rampant power outages induced by a US blockade of energy supplies to the communist-ruled Caribbean island.

The meeting was held “in a context marked by the complexity of bilateral relations, with the aim of contributing to the political dialogue between both nations”, a government statement said.

The meeting took place a day after protests erupted across the Cuban capital following an announcement from the country’s Energy Minister that the island had completely run out of diesel and fuel oil.