Sikh group hosts Christmas feast for homeless inside Birmingham railway station

A Sikh charity group on Christmas Eve hosted a feast for 200 homeless people inside a train station in Birmingham, England. Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS), an organisation run by Randhir Singh Heer and Parmjit Singh, converted a part of the New Street Station in Birmingham into a temporary dining area with rows of tables and chairs.

Advertising

Speaking to The Indian Express, Parmjit Singh said, “We served langar to over 200 homeless people in Birmingham among other food items. Their joy and happiness knew no bounds. This is the true spirit of Christmas — to serve those who are in need. The homeless people have no one to provide them with food. We decided to rope them in the celebrations so that they do not feel left out.”

The all-vegetarian feast included tomato soup, roasted vegetables and cakes and custard for dessert. The guests also received gifts from Santa Claus who distributed winter wear donated by the local community.

Parmjit also said that the concept of Guru Nanak’s langar is not limited to any religion or festival.

Advertising

“We keep distributing langar on a daily basis but here, the idea was to do it for the homeless. The volunteers prepared delicious food and served the homeless people we had invited to the station,” he said.

In June this year, the society had won the prestigious Queen’s Award, the highest honour given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognize the outstanding work done in their own communities. Currently, the society serves langar in 17 cities across the UK.