Christmas 2018 LIVE updates: Here’s how people are celebrating the holiday
Christmas 2018 LIVE updates: People all around the world wait eagerly for Christmas as it marks the beginning of the Holiday season, a time when they take a break from their routines and embark on vacations to spend time with their loved ones.
Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated with pomp and fervour around the globe. December 25 also marks the beginning of the Holiday season, a time when most people take a break to spend time with their loved ones.
People deck up their houses with Christmas decorations such as bells, candles, stockings etc., attend the midnight mass at churches, exchange presents with family and friends, sing carols and hymns to celebrate the occasion. The day holds a special significance for children as they expect Santa Claus to bring them gifts.
Significance of Christmas
The birth of Christ is an event of utmost importance to the followers of Christianity as it is believed that God had sent his Son on earth as a sacrifice to redeem the people of the world from their sins. This sacrifice denotes crucifixion of Christ.
History of Christmas
Celebrated across the world on December 25 every year, the day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, and the second of the Holy Trinity of Christianity (the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit).
According to the Bible, Christ was born in a stable in Bethlehem to Mother Mary and Saint Joseph. The virgin Mother Mary was engaged to Joseph when she miraculously conceived through the Holy Spirit. She was foretold about this by an angel of God, who further said she will name the child Jesus and he will be known as the Messiah, or saviour. The shepherds were the first to see the newborn, following them, three kings from far away lands, guided by the star of David, visited the baby and offered him precious gifts.
In 336 A.D., Emperor Constantine or Constantine the Great, a Christian Roman Emperor, declared that December 25 will be celebrated as Christmas to mark the birth of Christ. Over the centuries, it has become one of the biggest festivals to be observed all over the world. Celebrations start from December 24 (Christmas Eve) and continue till December 26 (Boxing Day).
Pictures from midnight mass at OLPS Church in Mumbai
People take part in the midnight mass at OLPS Church in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das)
Christmas celebrations in Mumbai
Christmas celebrations in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM K Paliniswamy and DMK chief MK Stalin extended Christmas greetings. Pilgrims from all over the country thronged the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health at Vailankanni in Nagapattinam district and offered prayers.
Manohar Parrikar sends Christmas greetings
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar sent a message on Christmas saying, "This Christmas, let us resolve to promote unity and be the harbinger of peace and development in the state. Let us all unite and work for the welfare of the state by channelising all our efforts and energy in ensuring the progress of our state." Houses in the state, a former Portuguese colony with a large Christian population, were decorated with Christmas trees and cribs.
Google wishes Merry Christmas with an animated doodle
Google wished 'Happy Holidays' to people around the world with an animated doodle on the occasion of Christmas. The doodle shows the company logo decked up with Christmas decorations including stockings and red cherries. Read more
Jesus Christ, the Son of God, was born in a stable in Bethlehem to Mother Mary and Saint Joseph. The birth of Christ is believed to be an important event since Christians believe that God had sent his Son on earth as a sacrifice to redeem people from their sins. The sacrifice is denoted by the crucifixion of Christ.
A traditional Christmas meal comprises of delicacies such as roasted turkey, gingerbread, roasted chicken, mince-pie, Christmas cake, pudding, eggnog, mashed potatoes and mulled wine.
Visitors flock to Bethlehem for city's largest Christmas celebration in years
Pilgrims gathered at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in large numbers to participate in the city's largest Christmas celebration in years.
Spreading the Christmas cheer
A person dressed as Santa Claus distributes sweets to the inmates of Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.
Virender Sehwag wishes Merry Christmas on Twitter
Midnight mass at OLPS Church at Chembur in Mumbai
Here are some photos from the midnight mass in Mumbai.
Pictures of the Midnight mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi
