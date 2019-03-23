Christchurch shooting: UAE projects NZ PM’s image on Burj Khalifa, thanks her for ‘sincere empathy’ towards Muslims

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Friday thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the ‘sincere empathy’ towards Muslims after the Christchurch mosque shootings last week that left at least 49 dead in two mosques.

The country also projected the New Zealand Prime Minister’s image on the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest structure in Dubai.

His Highness Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter to post the image along with a thanking message for supporting the Muslim community.

“New Zealand today fell silent in honour of the mosque attacks’ martyrs. Thank you PM @jacindaardern and New Zealand for your sincere empathy and support that has won the respect of 1.5 billion Muslims after the terrorist attack that shook the Muslim community around the world,” he tweeted.

New Zealand today fell silent in honour of the mosque attacks’ martyrs. Thank you PM @jacindaardern and New Zealand for your sincere empathy and support that has won the respect of 1.5 billion Muslims after the terrorist attack that shook the Muslim community around the world. pic.twitter.com/9LDvH0ybhD — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 22, 2019

At least 49 people were killed and many people were wounded in the Christchurch mosque shootings, which took place on March 15. Five Indians were among the casualties.

PM Modi strongly condemned the attack in a letter addressed to the New Zealand Prime Minister and said that hatred and violence have no place in democratic societies.

PM Ardern termed the attack as ‘one of the darkest days of New Zealand’.

“I want to send a message to those directly affected… For many, this may have not been the place they were born. For many New Zealand was their choice, a place they actively came to and committed themselves to…it was a place where many came to for their safety. A place where it was safe to practice their culture and religion,” she added.

The Bangladesh Cricket Team, who were scheduled to play against the New Zealand Cricket Team, had escaped unhurt in the attack. As per reports, the Bangladesh squad had a very narrow escape from the shooting.

The third Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand, which was to be held in Christchurch starting on Saturday, was promptly cancelled and the New Zealand authorities made arrangements for their immediate leave.

A 28-year-old Australian guy, identified as Brendon Tarrant, was the shooter who carried out the attack. He was charged with murder and was remanded without a plea. Tarrant is due back in court on April 5 and police said he is likely to face more charges.