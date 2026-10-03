Tennessee death row: Christa Pike unconscious, on ventilator after failed lethal injection

Christa Pike, who was sentenced to death in the US state of Tennessee, is critically ill, unconscious and put on ventilator after failed attempts to execute her using lethal injection, according to court filings by her lawyers.

Pike, 50, was unconscious, intubated and receiving treatment at a hospital in the Nashville area after surviving an attempted execution, despite giving her two doses of pentobarbital.

Her lawyers have called the execution attempt botched and are seeking to preserve evidence from it while asking authorities to reduce her death sentence.

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Several attempts to insert the IV line

According to the latest court filing, prison officials used at least seven needles to try to insert an IV line before giving Pike the lethal drug.