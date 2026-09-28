Who is Christa Pike? First Tennessee woman to face death in 200 years

The US state of Tennessee is set to execute Christa Pike, waiting on death row for three decades after she murdered a 19-year-old with her boyfriend in 1995. Once executed, Pike will be the first woman in Tennessee’s history to be given a capital punishment in more than 200 years.

The crime committed 31 years ago in Knoxville, Tennessee, became a media frenzy when Slemmer was found with a pentagram carved into her chest, a symbol infamous for Satanic rituals.

Pastor Kevin Riggs speaks during a March 4 Mercy protest against the death penalty at the Tennessee State Capitol, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. ahead of the Sept. 30th scheduled execution of Christa Pike. (AP Photo) Pastor Kevin Riggs speaks during a March 4 Mercy protest against the death penalty at the Tennessee State Capitol, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. ahead of the Sept. 30th scheduled execution of Christa Pike. (AP Photo)

Pike’s 1995 murder conviction

Pike, who was 18 when she murdered Slemmer, aged 19, committed the crime alongside her boyfriend and a friend. Slemmer was Pike’s classmate who was slashed with a box cutter, with a pentagram carved into her chest and a piece of her skull was removed. Only Pike received the death penalty, and her boyfriend at the time, Tadaryl Shipp, was given a life sentence. Pike is scheduled to be executed via injection on September 30, BBC reported.