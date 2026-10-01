Christa Pike survives Tennessee execution for 1995 schoolmate murder, taken to hospital

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An American woman Christa Pike, convicted in the 1995 torture and killing of schoolmate 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, has survived efforts by Tennessee state authorities to execute her by lethal injection on Wednesday in a botched procedure. Later, she was taken to the hospital.
According to a Reuters report, the attempted execution was carried out at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville after the US Supreme Court overturned a last-minute lower court stay earlier in the day. But prison officials later confirmed Pike had been taken to an off-site medical facility.
Her condition was not immediately known, and it was unclear what legal steps could follow the failed execution.
After this, Pike’s lawyer filed a federal court motion during the execution, saying witnesses who said the lethal injection drugs had been administered but that Pike was still alive and snoring, NBC News reported.
Journalists who were present during the execution also said Pike was snoring, taking loud breaths and gasping. She also complained of pain and seen repeatedly kicked her feet, at one point knocking the sheets off her, NBC reported.
The viewing curtain was closed at several points, leaving journalists able to hear sounds but unable to see what was happening.
An investigative producer at Knoxville’s WBIR-TV John North said, “It appeared that this did not go like they thought it was supposed to go…when journalists left the prison, Pike was believed to still be alive.”
An ambulance was later seen arriving at the prison and leaving the facility.
The Tennessee Department of Correction said it had followed the state’s approved execution protocol.
“The Tennessee Department of Correction followed every step of the state’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office,” the department said in a statement.
As per the Department, the lethal injection chemicals used were part of a protocol that had consistently been effective and that the procedure did not allow for additional steps beyond those already carried out.
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