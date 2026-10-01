Christa Pike survives Tennessee execution for 1995 schoolmate murder, taken to hospital

This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa Pike. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

An American woman Christa Pike, convicted in the 1995 torture and killing of schoolmate 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, has survived efforts by Tennessee state authorities to execute her by lethal injection on Wednesday in a botched procedure. Later, she was taken to the hospital.

According to a Reuters report, the attempted execution was carried out at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville after the US Supreme Court overturned a last-minute lower court stay earlier in the day. But prison officials later confirmed Pike had been taken to an off-site medical facility.

Her condition was not immediately known, and it was unclear what legal steps could follow the failed execution.