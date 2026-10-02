Christa Pike in critical condition after surviving two lethal injections, lawyer says

This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa Pike. (Source: AP)

Christa Pike, a woman on death row in Tennessee, is in a critical condition in hospital after she survived two doses of the drug used to execute her, her lawyers said on Thursday, according to the Associated Press (AP). Pike, 50, was due to be put to death on Wednesday for a murder she committed at 18. She would have been the first woman executed in the state in more than 200 years.

The attempt failed, and she was taken to hospital by ambulance. Governor Bill Lee has now stopped all further executions this year and ordered an independent review. Her lawyers want her death sentence changed to a lesser one. AP quotes one death penalty expert as calling the failed execution unprecedented.