Christa Pike in critical condition after surviving two lethal injections, lawyer says

At least seven needles were used to administer the lethal injection doses into Pike’s arm over the course of an hour, said one of her lawyers, who witnessed the failed execution attempt.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 2, 2026 07:20 AM IST First published on: Oct 2, 2026 at 07:07 AM IST
This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa PikeThis photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa Pike. (Source: AP)

Christa Pike, a woman on death row in Tennessee, is in a critical condition in hospital after she survived two doses of the drug used to execute her, her lawyers said on Thursday, according to the Associated Press (AP). Pike, 50, was due to be put to death on Wednesday for a murder she committed at 18. She would have been the first woman executed in the state in more than 200 years.

The attempt failed, and she was taken to hospital by ambulance. Governor Bill Lee has now stopped all further executions this year and ordered an independent review. Her lawyers want her death sentence changed to a lesser one. AP quotes one death penalty expert as calling the failed execution unprecedented.

What happened in the death chamber

Pike’s lawyers say prison staff spent about an hour trying to place an IV line before any drug was given. Her lawyer Randy Spivey told reporters he counted at least seven needles in her left arm alone. AP says Pike tried to help, pointing out where staff might find a vein and asking them to try higher on her shoulder.

Staff then gave a first dose of pentobarbital, the single drug Tennessee uses. A second dose followed about an hour after officials first raised the curtains. Neither dose worked. Witnesses said Pike could be heard snoring behind a closed curtain until the microphone was switched off nearly 30 minutes later. She spent more than 90 minutes in the chamber, Spivey said, and he called the process cruel and torturous.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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