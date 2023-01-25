scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister

Carmel Sepuloni was also sworn in as New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister, the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has taken on the role.

New Zealand Next Prime MinisterChris Hipkins, center, is sworn in as New Zealand's next prime minister and Carmel Sepuloni, left, as deputy prime minister by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, right, at Government House in Wellington, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP)
Listen to this article
Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chris Hipkins was sworn in Wednesday as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins, 44, has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation.” He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition.

New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro officiated the brief swearing-in ceremony in front of friends and colleagues after earlier accepting Ardern’s resignation.

“This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life,” Hipkins said at the ceremony. “I’m energised and excited by the challenges that lie ahead.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

Carmel Sepuloni was also sworn in as deputy prime minister, the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has taken on the role. She congratulated Hipkins and thanked him for the trust he’d placed in her.

Also read | Who is Chris Hipkins?

After the ceremony, Hipkins said as an aside to reporters: “It feels pretty real now.” Hipkins is known to many by the nickname “Chippy,” which fits with his upbeat demeanor and skills as an amateur handyman.

He served as education and police minister under Ardern. He rose to public prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he took on a kind of crisis management role.

Advertisement

But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ardern, who became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Ardern on Tuesday made her final public appearance as prime minister, saying the thing she would miss most was the people because they had been the “joy of the job.” New Zealand’s head-of-state is Britain’s King Charles III, and Kiro is his representative in New Zealand, although these days the nation’s relationship with the monarchy is largely symbolic.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 08:41 IST
Next Story

Us sues Google to break up ad unit in heated antitrust fight

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close