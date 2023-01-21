scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour's 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the race to replace Jacinda Ardern. (Photo: AP/File)
Listen to this article
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday.

Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday.

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country and would step down and not seek re-election.

First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, the 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name fronting the government’s response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for COVID-19 in November 2020. Hipkins is currently minister for police, education and public service, as well as leader of the House.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs
Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...

A Horizon Research snap poll obtained by local media organization Stuff on Friday showed that Hipkins was the most popular potential candidate among voters, with the backing of 26% of those surveyed. Hipkins’ confirmation by Labour lawmakers at a meeting on Sunday afternoon is expected to be a formality.

Ardern will then tender her resignation to the Governor General before Hipkins is appointed. He is set to hold his first press conference Saturday afternoon. If confirmed, Hipkins will be prime minister until the party’s term ends.

A general election will be held on Oct. 14, with some polls showing Labour will struggle to hold on to power. A Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll released Friday based on data from before Ardern’s announcement she would resign showed Labour’s popularity falling to 31.7%, while the opposition New Zealand National Party was backed by 37.2% of respondents.

Advertisement

New Zealand Green Party, Labour’s traditional coalition partner, said in a statement that they were looking forward to working with Hipkins. “Chris will make an excellent Prime Minister and we look forward to continuing our work together, for the rest of this term and the next,” said Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 05:29 IST
Next Story

Three held for robbing currency exchange agent by throwing chilli powder in Gurgaon

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close