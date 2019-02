A chopper carrying Nepal’s Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Rabindra Adhikari and six others crashed in the country’s eastern Taplejung district on Wednesday, killing all those on board.

The accident took place as the aircraft hit the eastern side of the shrine located on the top of a hill. Aang Chhiring Sherpa, an airlines businessman also died in the fatal crash.

The debris of the badly burnt chopper was spotted by the locals within hours of the crash.