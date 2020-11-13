Chinese supermarket apologises for size chart calling women who wear large clothing ‘rotten’

The sign, which appeared in an RT-Mart store, listed out the different heights and weights associated with each clothing size along with an adjective to describe it. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

A popular supermarket chain in China has apologised after coming under fire for using a size chart in one of its stores that referred to women who wear larger clothing as “rotten” and “terrible”. A picture of the sign sparked fury on Chinese social media websites earlier this week and garnered over four million views, CNN reported.

The sign, which appeared in an RT-Mart store, listed out the different heights and weights associated with each clothing size along with an adjective to describe it — small and medium sizes were described as “skinny” and “beautiful”, while larger sizes such as X, XL and XXL were labelled “rotten” and “rotten bad”.

Described as a “suggested women’s sizing chart”, the sign was intended for women between the ages of 18 and 35, CNN reported. It was first spotted by a customer, who shared a picture of it on social media platform Weibo, along with the caption, “I was shocked when I saw this size chart at a RT-Mart today. Am I completely rotten?” The post quickly went viral, and was shared several thousands of times, the Guardian reported.

After facing widespread backlash, RT-Mart issued an apology on Weibo. “After the incident, RT-Mart thoroughly inspected all RT-Mart stores immediately,” the statement read. “After investigation, it was confirmed that such an incident occurred in one store, and the headquarters has quickly requested the store to remove all signs.”

Chinese restaurants and supermarkets have been criticised in the past for encouraging fat-shaming behaviours under the pretense of promoting the country’s anti-food waste campaign. Earlier, a beef restaurant in the city of Changsha came under fire for encouraging diners to weigh themselves before ordering their meal, BBC reported.

The controversy has also sparked conversations about the widespread sexism that plagues Chinese society. Last month, while addressing the United Nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater gender equality, adding that “women hold up half the sky”.

