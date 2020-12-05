scorecardresearch
Chinese state TV reports 18 coal miners killed by lethal gas

China's coal mining industry used to be the world's deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year.

By: AP | Beijing | Updated: December 5, 2020 9:32:41 am
China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

 

