Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Chinese state newspaper omits Jack Ma from list of entrepreneurial leaders

China's best-known businessman was not mentioned in a front-page article published by the Shanghai Securities News. Instead, Huawei Technologies' Ren Zhengfei, Xiaomi Corp's Lei Jun and BYD's Wang Chuanfu were lauded for their contributions.

By: Reuters | Shanghai | February 2, 2021 11:11:06 am
Jack Ma, Jack Ma China, Ali Baba founder, China news, Jack Ma Ali Baba, World news, Indian ExpressAli Baba Group founder Jack Ma, who is not known for shying away from the limelight, subsequently disappeared from the public eye for about three months, triggering frenzied speculation about his whereabouts. (AP/File)

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has been left off a list of Chinese entrepreneurial leaders published by state media – the snub underscoring how just far he has fallen out of favour with Beijing.

Explained |Why Jack Ma's 'return' has spread cheer and relief

It was published on Tuesday when Alibaba will also report its latest quarterly earnings. The e-commerce giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The catalyst for Ma’s current woes was an Oct. 24 speech in which he blasted China’s regulatory system, leading to the suspension of his Ant Group’s $37 billion IPO just days before the fintech giant’s listing.

Regulators have since launched an anti-trust probe into the tech sector with Alibaba taking much of the heat, while tighter regulations for Ant Group are also being considered.

Ma, who is not known for shying away from the limelight, subsequently disappeared from the public eye for about three months, triggering frenzied speculation about his whereabouts.

He re-emerged last month with a 50-second video appearance.

The Shanghai Securities News said that while some of the entrepreneurs it praised had once behaved like “reckless heroes” in their efforts to break away from an old, rigid economic system, they now led “a group of companies that respected the rules of development and abided by market rules.”

