scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 05, 2021
MUST READ

Chinese military flights near Taiwan look like ‘rehearsals,’ says Pentagon chief

China has not ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control, despite the island's claim that it is an independent country that will defend its freedom and democracy.

By: Reuters | Washington |
Updated: December 5, 2021 9:56:20 am
S-400, Joe BidenUS Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday said Chinese military flights near Taiwan look like “rehearsals” though he did not indicate that he expected Beijing actually to carry out such operations.

Cross-strait tensions have been rising in recent months, with Taiwan complaining for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

“I don’t want to speculate, but certainly … it looks a lot like rehearsals,” Austin said while speaking at a conference in California. Military training flights by definition are rehearsals for potential operations.

Read |Shinzo Abe warns China invading Taiwan would be ‘economic suicide’

China has not ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control, despite the island’s claim that it is an independent country that will defend its freedom and democracy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement