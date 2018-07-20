Chinese military conducts ground combat drills in Tibet

The training simulated a behind-enemy-lines infiltration mission at an elevation of 4,000 metres in Tibet (Representational Image) The training simulated a behind-enemy-lines infiltration mission at an elevation of 4,000 metres in Tibet (Representational Image)

Special forces of the Chinese military conducted drills in the region of Tibet, the state-run media reported on Friday. The drills included ground training for helicopter pilots in order to test their skills in the high altitude region.

The training simulated a behind-enemy-lines infiltration mission at an elevation of 4,000 metres in Tibet, as reported by the PLA Daily, the official state-run media of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). “Pilots and special forces rappelled down to the ground from helicopters and conducted the mission together,” the report said.

This is the second military drill highlighted by the Chinese official media in Tibet over a fortnight. A military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping told state-run Global Times that the latest military exercises prepared participants for a potential military confrontation with India.

Earlier, on June 29, official media had reported that Chinese military units stationed in Tibet carried out a drill testing armament support capabilities as well as military civil integration in the Himalayan region bordering India.

(With PTI inputs)

