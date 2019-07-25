Chinese landslide kills 15, 30 still missing

Toggle Menu
Eleven locals have already been taken to hospital with varying injuries after a mudslide on Tuesday buried 21 houses in a village next to the city of Liupanshui. Rescue operations have been in action ever since.

The death toll following a landslide in south-west China has risen to 15, state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Another 30 are still missing as authorities continue the search with the assistance of sniffer dogs.

Video of the landslide shown by Chinese broadcaster CCTV showed the side of a hill collapse with excavators subsequently digging through the debris.

Landslides occur quite frequently at this time of year in China, especially in the south and south-west of the country which often experiences heavy rain.

