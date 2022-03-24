scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Must Read

Chinese foreign minister: Welcome Afghan participation in Belt and Road Initiative

Wang Yi made the comments in a meeting with Afghanistan's deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, the statement said.

By: Reuters | Hong Kong |
Updated: March 24, 2022 9:11:13 pm
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Reuters/File photo)

China hopes Afghanistan would fulfill its commitment of not allowing any external forces to use its territory as a tool to oppose neighbours, or harm the security of other nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

China welcomes Afghanistan’s active participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure plan proposed by China, and is willing to push for extending the China-Pakistan economic corridor to Afghanistan, Wang Yi said in a statement published by the China Foreign Ministry.

Wang Yi made the comments in a meeting with Afghanistan’s deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, the statement said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 24: Latest News

Advertisement