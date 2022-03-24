Chinese foreign minister: Welcome Afghan participation in Belt and Road Initiative

Updated: March 24, 2022 9:11:13 pm
China hopes Afghanistan would fulfill its commitment of not allowing any external forces to use its territory as a tool to oppose neighbours, or harm the security of other nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.
China welcomes Afghanistan’s active participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure plan proposed by China, and is willing to push for extending the China-Pakistan economic corridor to Afghanistan, Wang Yi said in a statement published by the China Foreign Ministry.
Wang Yi made the comments in a meeting with Afghanistan’s deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, the statement said.
