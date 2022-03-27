Chinese FM Wang calls on Nepal President Bhandari, discusses bilateral ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called on Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari and discussed various matters of bilateral relations.

Wang, who holds the rank of a State Councillor – a high ranking position in the executive organ of the Chinese government, also held separate meetings with two former prime ministers – Chairman of CPN-UML K P Sharma Oli and Chairman of CPN (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, My Republica newspaper reported.

In his talks with President Bhandari, “various matters of Nepal-China relations were discussed on the occasion,” the paper said.

During the meeting, various aspects of bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed, officials at the President’s Office were quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

“It was a courtesy meeting. Foreign Minister Wang Yi apprised the President of the agreements signed between Nepal and China,” said Tika Dhakal, a communication expert of the President.

Bhandari conveyed to Wang that Kathmandu attaches great importance to Nepal-China ties and thanked the Chinese government for its support to Nepal, he said.

“Through the Chinese foreign minister, President Bhandari has sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping that our country and Nepali people are thankful for the continuous support of China,” Dhakal added.

During the meeting with Wang, CPN-UML leader Oli urged the Chinese government to expedite implementation of the projects related to Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) such as railway, irrigation, education and health.

The Chinese minister responded to the party’s call positively and said they were ready to cooperate with Nepal for its development and prosperity, assuring of contribution to undertake BRI-related projects and to regularize them.

In his meeting with Wang, Prachanda also urged China to expeditiously bring into implementation projects related to physical infrastructures agreed earlier under the BRI. His party, which is part of the coalition partner, said that taking forward these projects considered important for Nepal’s economic and social development in a timely manner would have a positive impact. Maoist leader Shakti Basnet drew the attention of the Chinese foreign minister to create an environment conducive for the smooth operation of the Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi checkpoints which have not come into regular operation for long due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, various dimensions of the Nepal-China relations were also discussed on the occasion.

Prachanda reiterated Nepal’s commitment of not allowing any anti-China activities on Nepali soil.

“Nepal is always steadfast on the one-China policy and we will not allow Nepal’s territory to be used against any country,” he said.

Later, Wang left for China after concluding his three-day official visit which began on March 25.

On Saturday, Wang held talks with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Nepalese counterpart Dr Narayan Khadka and discussed bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.

The two countries inked nine agreements, including one on the technical assistance scheme for the China-aided feasibility study of the cross-border railway.

This was the first visit of a high-ranking Chinese official to Nepal since Nepali Congress President Deuba became the Prime Minister in July last year for a record fifth time.

The visit of China’s top diplomat is seen with much interest as it takes place shortly after the parliamentary ratification of USD 500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact Agreement – a US-funded grant agreement. Sources said China did not want Nepal to ratify the MCC compact agreement.

Under the MCC programme, the US government will provide the grant assistance which will be mainly utilised on strengthening Nepal’s transmission line and also improve the country’s road networks.

Nepal’s Leftist political parties opposed the pact, saying it was not in national interest and that it was meant for countering China.

Prime Minister Deuba in December underlined the need to ratify the grant assistance from the US under the MCC by forging consensus among all political parties, asserting that the programme is not against the national interest.

Earlier on Saturday, Deuba witnessed the virtual completion ceremony of the Pokhara Regional International Airport, the second international airport of Nepal. The airport was built under China’s financial assistance (soft loan), according to officials.