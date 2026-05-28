Chinese activist who fled on rubber boat lands in South Korean custody

Dong, a former police officer, had been detained in China multiple times for his activism. (Photo generated using AI )

A Chinese political activist is in South Korean custody after escaping from China in a small rubber boat in what was his fourth known attempt to flee the country – a risk he took hoping to reunite with his family in Canada.

Dong Guangping, 68, was found aboard a 3.3-metre rubber boat in the waters off a western South Korean island on Monday night and was detained by the coast guard for allegedly violating immigration law, according to news agency AP.

Court refuses arrest

A local court on Thursday refused to grant a warrant to formally arrest him, saying it was “difficult to recognise sufficient grounds and necessity” for his detention. The coast guard said it would hand him over to an immigration office, but would continue to investigate him.