China comedian changed one line of a revolutionary song; then came a probe

Chinese comedian Guo Degang is under investigation after altering the lyrics of a revolutionary song.(Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Image enhanced using AI)

Chinese comedian Guo Degang is under investigation after altering a line from a famous revolutionary song during a performance in Wuhan in late July. Some of his subsequent performances have also been cancelled.

Guo, one of China’s best-known comedians, was accused in a complaint of “distorting and vulgarising” the revolutionary song “Playing My Beloved Pipa”. The song was written in 1956 for the film Railway Guerrillas, which depicted Chinese resistance fighters battling Japanese forces during the Second Sino-Japanese War.

According to a screenshot of the complaint published by state-affiliated media outlet thePaper, Guo was reported to Wuhan’s Culture and Tourism Bureau for allegedly having “distorted and vulgarised a classic revolutionary work” and violating standards of conduct.