scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Top news

China’s Xi says intends to deepen relations with North Korea

"We have an intent to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-Korea relations together with Korean comrades," North Korean state news agency KCNA quoted Xi as saying.

By: Reuters | Seoul | October 10, 2020 8:47:32 am
donald trump, us president donald trump, president trump, xi jinping, chinese president xi jinping, kim jong un, north korea kim jong un, kim jong un north korea, trump kim xi, donald trump xi jinping kim jong un, world news, Indian ExpressNorth Korea has previously supported Beijing over the protests in Hong Kong and over China's "one country and two systems" policy. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

In a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un for the founding anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he intends to deepen relations with Pyongyang, North Korean state media reported on Saturday.

“We have an intent to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-Korea relations together with Korean comrades,” North Korean state news agency KCNA quoted Xi as saying.

Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, and events are expected to include a large military parade that may feature some of North Korea’s long-range ballistic missiles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 10: Latest News

Advertisement