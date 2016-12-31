Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • China’s Xi Jinping offers populist message in New Year’s Eve address

China’s Xi Jinping offers populist message in New Year’s Eve address

The China President said that in 2016 upheld its peaceful development while resolutely defending its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: December 31, 2016 6:45:53 pm
Communist Party of China, CPC. Xi Jinping, CPC military officials, China central military commission, China news, China Xi Jinping, World news, Indian Express China’s President Xi Jinping. (Nicolas Asfouri/Pool Photo via AP)
Top News

Chinese President Xi Jinping says his government will continue to focus on poverty alleviation at home and resolutely defending China’s territorial rights on the foreign front. Xi made the televised remarks Saturday in his annual New Year’s Eve address, in which he touted China’s scientific accomplishments, highlighting its large new radio telescope and space missions, and the country’s growing role as a leader in global affairs.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Xi struck a populist tone, saying he was above all concerned about the living conditions of the people and vowed that improving employment, education, housing and health care would be a responsibility that his ruling Communist Party would never shirk from. He said China in 2016 upheld its peaceful development while resolutely defending its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement