Saturday, November 13, 2021
China’s Xi, Biden to meet virtually on Tuesday Asia time, says Chinese foreign ministry

The leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common interests, said ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

By: Reuters | Beijing |
Updated: November 13, 2021 10:42:31 am
Joe Biden, Joe Biden on China, US South China sea, US Climate Change, US Paris deal, US China news, World news, Indian ExpressJoe Biden with Xi Jingping in Beijing China. (Bloomberg File)

China’s President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday morning, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The White House had said on Friday that the two would hold the virtual meeting on Monday night U.S. time to discuss “ways to responsibly manage” bilateral competition and “to work together where our interests align”.

