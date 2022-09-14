scorecardresearch
China’s Xi arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since pandemic

It is Xi's first trip to a foreign nation since China all but shut its borders due to COVID-19.

FILE - China's President Xi Jinping greets the media prior to a meeting of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019. Xi has landed Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 14 (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool, File)

China’s President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.

It is Xi’s first trip to a foreign nation since China all but shut its borders due to COVID-19.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office showed him greeting Xi at the airport, both leaders wearing white face masks.

Xi is expected in neighbouring Uzbekistan later on Wednesday where he will take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security body, and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others.

