China’s second-quarter rebound already losing steam, data show

China’s nascent rebound from the historic contraction in the first quarter is already losing pace in April, amid signs of a global recession and still weak domestic demand.

While March data showed a pickup from the slump in the first two months of the year, the earliest indicators for this month show domestic demand as still very weak and companies remaining cautious.

The aggregate index combining eight indicators tracked by Bloomberg was therefore broadly unchanged this month. While the fact that it didn’t deteriorate signals a possible bottoming-out of the economy as the nation re-opens factories and encourages the public to return to shopping and dining out, the overall picture is still downbeat.

Small business confidence rose slightly after March’s strong rebound, but the pace of increase slowed, and a gauge of expectations dropped after gaining the previous month.

“Despite an improvement in real activity, uncertainty about the recovery has increased on growing headwinds from a likely global recession” in the current quarter, according to a report from Standard Chartered economists Shen Lan and Ding Shuang, who survey smaller firms. “Sales remain sluggish, largely dragged down by a drop in export orders due to a rapid deterioration in external demand.”

The indicator for new orders rose to 49.4, while that for new export orders began contracting again, dropping sharply to 41 from 50.8. A number under 50 indicates contraction.

Data from Japan and South Korea indicates how weak that demand is. South Korean exports in the first 20 days of April plummeted the most since 2009, when the world was mired in the financial crisis. Its economy contracted in the first quarter and the outlook for global trade means that weakness may continue.

And Japan, another major trading parter for China, is in an even worse position. Its economy was already shrinking late last year and that’s forecast to continue all year, with the slump in global demand compounding domestic weakness.

In the first quarter, there were orders but not production capacity, and now there’s capacity but no orders, one sales manager was reported as saying.

The central bank and government have stepped up support for financial markets in the past month, cutting interest rates and releasing funding to banks to lend more. However, the stock market has lost momentum, with the 3% rise in the CSI index of 300 companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen well below major US benchmarks.

