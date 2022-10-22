scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

China’s No 2, Premier Li Keqiang, dropped in leadership shuffle

China's ruling Communist Party approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping's stature as China's leader.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang leave at the end of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s No. 2 official and a proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members who will not be reappointed to the nation’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

They were not on the list released Saturday of the ruling Communist Party’s new 205-member Central Committee, which means they cannot serve on the Standing Committee.

China’s ruling Communist Party approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China’s leader.

The expected move came at the closing session of a weeklong party congress that set the national agenda for the coming five years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...

The text of the amendment was not immediately released, but before its approval an announcer read out the reasoning behind it, repeatedly mentioning Xi and his accomplishments in strengthening the military and the economy and reinforcing the party’s authority.

Xi, in brief closing remarks, said the revision “sets out clear requirements for upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership”.

At the previous congress in 2017, the party elevated Xi’s status by enshrining his ideas — known as “Xi Jinping Thought” — in its charter.

Advertisement

The roughly 2,000 delegates — wearing blue surgical masks under China’s strict zero-COVID policy — also formally elected a new Central Committee of 205 members to govern the party for the next five years, state media said.

Xi is expected to retain the top spot when the new leadership of the party is unveiled on Sunday.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 11:50:46 am
Next Story

Salman Khan recovering from dengue, to take a break from Bigg Boss 16

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement